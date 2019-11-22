Championship
Stoke15:00Wigan
Venue: bet365 Stadium

Stoke City v Wigan Athletic

Joe Allen (left) and Sam Clucas both scored last week at Barnsley and in the first of this year's three home league wins - 2-1 against Leeds back in January
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

New Stoke City manager Michael O'Neill takes charge of his first home game at the Bet 365 Stadium against fellow Championship strugglers Wigan Athletic.

He has doubts over Sam Clucas, a two-goal hero in O'Neill's first game at Barnsley, and fellow midfielder Peter Etebo, who has missed three matches.

Wigan defender Cedric Kipre serves a one-match ban following his red card for two bookings against Brentford.

Charlie Mulgrew (hamstring) is fit and likely to return after three games out.

Stoke's 4-2 victory at Barnsley was their biggest in the league since winning 6-1 at home to Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool on the final day of the 2014-15 season.

It was also the first time they had hit four goals in a league game since the 4-3 win over Everton at Goodison in December 2015 - and the first time they had scored more than two in a game since the 3-1 home win against Alan Pardew's West Brom in December 2017.

The Potters are 23rd in the Championship, four points behind 20th-placed Wigan.

Match facts

  • Stoke City have not won in 10 league meetings with Wigan Athletic since a 2-0 Premier League victory in May 2009.
  • Wigan have already lost once against Stoke this season - 1-0 at the DW Stadium in the League Cup first round in August.
  • Stoke's 4-2 win over Barnsley in their last Championship match was the first time they had scored four times in a league match since the 4-3 win in December 2015.
  • The Potters have not hit four goals in back-to-back league games since November 1995.
  • Only their opponents Wigan (5) have scored fewer goals in open play in the Championship this season than Stoke (8 - two of which came in the win at Barnsley).
  • Wigan have won one of their last 29 away league matches, a 2-1 win at Leeds in April.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom1696129171233
2Preston1694331171431
3Leeds169432191231
4Swansea168532216629
5Nottm Forest158432013728
6Bristol City167722521428
7Fulham167542417726
8Sheff Wed167452114725
9Brentford167362113824
10QPR167362630-424
11Charlton166462219322
12Hull166462321222
13Birmingham167181621-522
14Cardiff165652323021
15Millwall165651922-321
16Derby165651821-321
17Reading155371920-118
18Blackburn165382024-418
19Huddersfield164481824-616
20Wigan164391324-1115
21Luton1642102230-814
22Middlesbrough162771321-813
23Stoke1632111729-1211
24Barnsley161691633-179
View full Championship table

Find a club, activity or sport near you