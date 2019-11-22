Derby County v Preston North End
Tom Lawrence could return for Derby County when they host Championship form side Preston North End at Pride Park.
The Wales international missed their final Euro 2020 qualifier against Hungary through illness but is poised for a recall to the Rams side.
Preston will have Ben Pearson back for the trip to the East Midlands after serving a one-game suspension.
The midfielder missed their win against Huddersfield after picking up five yellow cards so far this season.
Match facts
- Derby County are unbeaten in 12 league meetings with Preston North End since a 2-0 Boxing Day defeat in 2008.
- Preston are winless in 11 away league visits to Derby since a 2-0 victory on their first visit to Pride Park in September 2002.
- Derby are looking to win five consecutive home league games for the first time since December 2016.
- Preston have scored 14 goals via set-pieces in the Championship this season - three more than any other side.
- Derby have not lost consecutive league matches since March, when they lost three in a row.
- Preston have not won four consecutive league games since February 2016 when they were managed by Simon Grayson.