Blackburn Rovers v Barnsley

Darragh Lenihan has made 11 appearances for Blackburn Rovers so far this season

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray may make changes at the back for the visit of struggling Barnsley in the Championship on Saturday.

Darragh Lenihan could return having missed almost two months of the campaign with a knee injury.

Barnsley's new boss Gerhard Struber has no injury concerns as he prepares for his game in charge.

Austrian goalkeeper Sami Radlinger could start for the Tykes after recovering from knee ligament damage.

Match facts