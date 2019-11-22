Championship
Blackburn15:00Barnsley
Venue: Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers v Barnsley

Darragh Lenihan has made 11 appearances for Blackburn Rovers so far this season
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray may make changes at the back for the visit of struggling Barnsley in the Championship on Saturday.

Darragh Lenihan could return having missed almost two months of the campaign with a knee injury.

Barnsley's new boss Gerhard Struber has no injury concerns as he prepares for his game in charge.

Austrian goalkeeper Sami Radlinger could start for the Tykes after recovering from knee ligament damage.

Match facts

  • Blackburn Rovers lost both league meetings 2-0 against Barnsley the last time they faced the Tykes in 2016-17.
  • Barnsley have a chance to win three consecutive league meetings with Blackburn for the first time.
  • Blackburn's 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday in their last home game is their only victory in the last eight Championship games.
  • Barnsley have already conceded 33 Championship goals in 16 games this season - just six less than they conceded in last season's 46-game promotion-winning League One campaign.
  • Following his assist in Derrick Williams' goal at Leeds in their last game, Stewart Downing has now created 37 chances in the Championship this season, 19 more than any other Rovers player.
  • Barnsley have scored fewer away league goals (4) than any other Championship team this season. Only Wigan Athletic (2) have gained as few away points as the Tykes.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom1696129171233
2Preston1694331171431
3Leeds169432191231
4Swansea168532216629
5Nottm Forest158432013728
6Bristol City167722521428
7Fulham167542417726
8Sheff Wed167452114725
9Brentford167362113824
10QPR167362630-424
11Charlton166462219322
12Hull166462321222
13Birmingham167181621-522
14Cardiff165652323021
15Millwall165651922-321
16Derby165651821-321
17Reading155371920-118
18Blackburn165382024-418
19Huddersfield164481824-616
20Wigan164391324-1115
21Luton1642102230-814
22Middlesbrough162771321-813
23Stoke1632111729-1211
24Barnsley161691633-179
View full Championship table

