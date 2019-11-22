Blackburn Rovers v Barnsley
Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray may make changes at the back for the visit of struggling Barnsley in the Championship on Saturday.
Darragh Lenihan could return having missed almost two months of the campaign with a knee injury.
Barnsley's new boss Gerhard Struber has no injury concerns as he prepares for his game in charge.
Austrian goalkeeper Sami Radlinger could start for the Tykes after recovering from knee ligament damage.
Match facts
- Blackburn Rovers lost both league meetings 2-0 against Barnsley the last time they faced the Tykes in 2016-17.
- Barnsley have a chance to win three consecutive league meetings with Blackburn for the first time.
- Blackburn's 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday in their last home game is their only victory in the last eight Championship games.
- Barnsley have already conceded 33 Championship goals in 16 games this season - just six less than they conceded in last season's 46-game promotion-winning League One campaign.
- Following his assist in Derrick Williams' goal at Leeds in their last game, Stewart Downing has now created 37 chances in the Championship this season, 19 more than any other Rovers player.
- Barnsley have scored fewer away league goals (4) than any other Championship team this season. Only Wigan Athletic (2) have gained as few away points as the Tykes.