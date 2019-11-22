Championship
Swansea15:00Millwall
Venue: Liberty Stadium

Swansea City v Millwall

Tom Bradshaw celebrates scoring a goal for Millwall
Millwall striker Tom Bradshaw has gone three games without scoring, having netted five goals in four appearances before that
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Swansea manager Steve Cooper could have Sam Sturridge back after the forward returned to training this week following a knee problem.

Erwin Mulder is building match fitness, but Joe Rodon and Jordan Garrick remain on the long-term injured list.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett remains without keeper Frank Fielding (thigh), defender Jason McCarthy (toe) and striker Tom Elliott (hamstring).

Midfielder Ryan Leonard (knee) could return to training in two weeks.

Match facts

  • Swansea City have won their past three league matches against Millwall, including both games in the Championship last season under Graham Potter.
  • Millwall have won just once in their past five league trips to Swansea, a 2-1 League One win in March 2008.
  • Swansea have won 29 points from their opening 16 league matches for the first time since 2010-11, when they went on to win promotion from the Championship.
  • Millwall have failed to score on their past five league visits to Wales (four games against Cardiff City, one against Swansea).
  • Andre Ayew has been involved in five goals in his past eight league appearances (4 goals, 1 assist) for Swansea.
  • Millwall boss Gary Rowett has won just two of his past 20 away matches in all competitions).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom1696129171233
2Preston1694331171431
3Leeds169432191231
4Swansea168532216629
5Nottm Forest158432013728
6Bristol City167722521428
7Fulham167542417726
8Sheff Wed167452114725
9Brentford167362113824
10QPR167362630-424
11Charlton166462219322
12Hull166462321222
13Birmingham167181621-522
14Cardiff165652323021
15Millwall165651922-321
16Derby165651821-321
17Reading155371920-118
18Blackburn165382024-418
19Huddersfield164481824-616
20Wigan164391324-1115
21Luton1642102230-814
22Middlesbrough162771321-813
23Stoke1632111729-1211
24Barnsley161691633-179
