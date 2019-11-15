Joe Gomez: No England player should be booed, says captain Harry Kane

Joe Gomez can off the bench against Montenegro for his eighth England cap

Harry Kane has urged fans not to boo any England players after Joe Gomez was jeered in the 7-0 win against Montenegro at Wembley on Thursday.

Liverpool defender Gomez, 22, had been involved in an altercation with Manchester City's Raheem Sterling at the England camp on Monday.

Sterling, 24, accepted responsibility for the incident but Gomez was booed when he came on in the second half.

"I find it really confusing why he was booed," said England captain Kane.

"I don't think any player should be booed so hopefully it won't happen to Joe or Raheem if they play [against Kosovo] Sunday."

The clash happened at the England camp one day after the pair were involved in an on-field argument during Liverpool's 3-1 Premier League victory over Manchester City at Anfield.

Sterling sat out Thursday's game as punishment for his actions but was seen applauding Gomez when he came on and then defended his team-mate on social media after the game.

Kane said it had been a strange week but felt the situation has been dealt with positively.

Media playback is not supported on this device Disappointing & unacceptable - Gareth Southgate & Tammy Abraham on Joe Gomez boos

"I don't know if it was the hardest week but it was a different week to what I have been used to," he added. "In life, in football, as one of the leaders, stuff happens and you have to adapt and control the situation.

"Joe and Raz then got together and had a chat and then after that, I spoke to Joe again to see how he was feeling.

"We had a private meeting and I won't discuss what we said. It is about understanding what went on and why, speaking to both players and trying to control it. I think we all handled it as well as we could have.

"It was confusing why it happened but we cannot control the fans or what they do but Joe has a top mentality and is fighting to play on Sunday."