Bayern Munich: Hansi Flick to remain in charge 'until Christmas at least'

Flick joined Bayern Munich as assistant to Niko Kovac in July this year

Hansi Flick will remain Bayern Munich's head coach "until at least Christmas", the German giants' chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed.

Flick, 54, was placed in interim charge of the club following the dismissal of Niko Kovac on 3 November.

Bayern have won their two games under Flick, including beating Borussia Dortmund 4-0 last weekend.

"He has an impressive idea of training and tactics," said Rummenigge.

"He is very good with the players. I say with conviction: We trust Hansi Flick."