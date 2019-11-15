Wales guaranteed Euro play-off spot after Sweden beat Romania

From the section

Euro 2020 qualifier: Azerbaijan v Wales Venue: Bakcell Arena, Baku Date: Saturday, 16 November Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Cymru & updates on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Wales are guaranteed the cushion of at least a Euro 2020 qualifying play-off place after Sweden beat Romania in Group F.

Wales can qualify automatically via games against Azerbaijan in Baku on Saturday and Hungary in Cardiff on Tuesday.

But Sweden's 2-0 win means Ryan Giggs' side would have another chance to reach next year's finals.

Marcus Berg and Robin Quaison scored Sweden's goals in Bucharest.