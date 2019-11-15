Wales guaranteed Euro play-off spot after Sweden beat Romania

  • From the section Wales

Media playback is not supported on this device

'They said I had a triple bogey, I've never had that in my life' - Gareth Bale
Euro 2020 qualifier: Azerbaijan v Wales
Venue: Bakcell Arena, Baku Date: Saturday, 16 November Kick-off: 17:00 GMT
Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Cymru & updates on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Wales are guaranteed the cushion of at least a Euro 2020 qualifying play-off place after Sweden beat Romania in Group F.

Wales can qualify automatically via games against Azerbaijan in Baku on Saturday and Hungary in Cardiff on Tuesday.

But Sweden's 2-0 win means Ryan Giggs' side would have another chance to reach next year's finals.

Marcus Berg and Robin Quaison scored Sweden's goals in Bucharest.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you