Euro 2020 qualifiers: Republic of Ireland spared two-goal Danish mission after Swiss beat Georgia

Republic of Ireland host Denmark in a crunch Euro 2020 qualifier in Dublin on Monday night

Republic of Ireland were spared the task of having to beat Denmark by two goals to secure their Euro 2020 place after Switzerland's win over Georgia.

Substitute Cedric Itten's 78th-minute goal edged the Swiss past Georgia in St Gallen as they leapfrogged the Republic into second place in Group D.

With Denmark beating Gibraltar 6-0, a Swiss win over the Iberians on Monday means a win over the Danes will secure qualification for the Republic.

Both matches kick-off at 19:45 GMT.

The only scenario in which the Republic will need to beat Denmark by two clear goals is if Gibraltar hold Switzerland to a draw.