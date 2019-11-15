European Championship Qualifying - Group F
Norway4Faroe Islands0

Norway v Faroe Islands

Line-ups

Norway

  • 1Jarstein
  • 14Elabdellaoui
  • 4Reginiussen
  • 3Ajer
  • 2Aleesami
  • 8Fossum
  • 15Berge
  • 19Henriksen
  • 18Selnaes
  • 9Sørloth
  • 7King

Substitutes

  • 5Hovland
  • 6Rosted
  • 10Elyounoussi
  • 12Nyland
  • 13Ulvestad
  • 16Svensson
  • 17Meling
  • 20Møller Dæhli
  • 21Thorsby
  • 22Grytebust

Faroe Islands

  • 1Nielsen
  • 5Faero
  • 4Gregersen
  • 6Vatnsdal
  • 9Ròlantsson
  • 8Hendriksson Olsen
  • 13BaldvinssonBooked at 42mins
  • 19Jonsson
  • 10Vatnhamar
  • 14Edmundsson
  • 20Bjartalid

Substitutes

  • 2Egilsson
  • 3Davidsen
  • 7Bartalsstovu
  • 11Olsen
  • 12Gestsson
  • 15Eriksen
  • 16Danielsen
  • 17Frederiksberg
  • 18Johannesen
  • 23Joensen
Referee:
Fran Jovic

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwayAway TeamFaroe Islands
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home12
Away2
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home10
Away1
Fouls
Home13
Away5

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Norway 4, Faroe Islands 0. Alexander Sørloth (Norway) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Ole Selnaes.

Attempt saved. Gilli Ròlantsson (Faroe Islands) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joannes Bjartalid.

Goal!

Goal! Norway 3, Faroe Islands 0. Alexander Sørloth (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Iver Fossum with a headed pass.

Attempt blocked. Sander Berge (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Omar Elabdellaoui.

Corner, Norway. Conceded by Odmar Faero.

Corner, Norway. Conceded by Solvi Vatnhamar.

Tore Reginiussen (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joan Simun Edmundsson (Faroe Islands).

Attempt missed. Omar Elabdellaoui (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ole Selnaes following a corner.

Corner, Norway. Conceded by Ari Mohr Jonsson.

Omar Elabdellaoui (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joan Simun Edmundsson (Faroe Islands).

Hand ball by Joshua King (Norway).

Corner, Faroe Islands. Conceded by Joshua King.

Foul by Markus Henriksen (Norway).

Brandur Hendriksson Olsen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Joshua King (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Iver Fossum.

Second Half

Second Half begins Norway 2, Faroe Islands 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Norway 2, Faroe Islands 0.

Attempt missed. Alexander Sørloth (Norway) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joshua King with a cross.

Foul by Joshua King (Norway).

Heini Vatnsdal (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alexander Sørloth (Norway).

Brandur Hendriksson Olsen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Joshua King (Norway).

Corner, Norway. Conceded by Heini Vatnsdal.

Booking

Rógvi Baldvinsson (Faroe Islands) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Joshua King (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rógvi Baldvinsson (Faroe Islands).

Foul by Ole Selnaes (Norway).

Joan Simun Edmundsson (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ole Selnaes (Norway).

Brandur Hendriksson Olsen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alexander Sørloth (Norway).

Heini Vatnsdal (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Iver Fossum (Norway) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ole Selnaes with a cross.

Hand ball by Joshua King (Norway).

Corner, Norway. Conceded by Ari Mohr Jonsson.

Corner, Norway. Conceded by Rógvi Baldvinsson.

Gilli Ròlantsson (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England76013362718
2Czech Rep75021310315
3Kosovo73221312111
4Montenegro8035322-193
5Bulgaria7034517-123

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine76101521319
2Portugal74212061414
3Serbia74121515013
4Luxembourg7115714-74
5Lithuania8017525-201

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands65011971215
2Germany65012061415
3Northern Ireland640287112
4Belarus7115412-84
5Estonia7016221-191

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland733164212
2Denmark63301651112
3Switzerland6321125711
4Georgia7223710-38
5Gibraltar6006219-170

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia7421146814
2Hungary740389-112
3Slovakia6312108210
4Wales62226608
5Azerbaijan6015514-91

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain86201951420
2Sweden8431189915
3Romania8422178914
4Norway93511710714
5Faroe Islands9108427-233
6Malta8107218-163

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland86111321119
2Austria85121771016
3North Macedonia83231011-111
4Slovenia8323138511
5Israel83231515011
6Latvia8008227-250

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France97112361722
2Turkey96211631320
3Iceland95131210216
4Albania94141612413
5Andorra9117318-154
6Moldova9108324-213

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium88003012924
2Russia87012742321
3Cyprus83141312110
4Scotland83051117-69
5Kazakhstan8215913-47
6San Marino8008043-430

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy88002532224
2Finland9603148618
3Greece93241013-311
4Armenia93151316-310
5Bos-Herze83141714310
6Liechtenstein9027227-252
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

