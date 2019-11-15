Offside, Finland. Teemu Pukki tries a through ball, but Pyry Soiri is caught offside.
Finland v Liechtenstein
-
Line-ups
Finland
- 1Hrádecky
- 22Raitala
- 4Toivio
- 2Arajuuri
- 16Pirinen
- 8Lod
- 14Sparv
- 6Kamara
- 13Soiri
- 10Pukki
- 7Tuominen
Substitutes
- 3O'Shaughnessy
- 5Väisänen
- 9Jensen
- 11Schüller
- 12Joronen
- 15Väisänen
- 17Skrabb
- 18Lam
- 19Kauko
- 20Karjalainen
- 21Taylor
- 23Jaakkola
Liechtenstein
- 1Büchel
- 2Brändle
- 6Malin
- 22Rechsteiner
- 3Goppel
- 13Büchel
- 14Meier
- 18Hasler
- 23Polverino
- 11Salanovic
- 9Frick
Substitutes
- 4Wolfinger
- 7Kardesoglu
- 8Sele
- 12Ospelt
- 15Yildiz
- 16Wolfinger
- 17Gubser
- 19Ospelt
- 20Wolfinger
- 21Lo Russo
- Referee:
- Benoît Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt missed. Paulus Arajuuri (Finland) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Robin Lod with a cross.
Corner, Finland. Conceded by Andreas Malin.
Foul by Tim Sparv (Finland).
Nicolas Hasler (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Juha Pirinen (Finland).
Livio Meier (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Finland 2, Liechtenstein 0. Teemu Pukki (Finland) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Finland. Pyry Soiri draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Livio Meier (Liechtenstein) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Jasse Tuominen (Finland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jukka Raitala with a cross.
Robin Lod (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein).
Attempt missed. Robin Lod (Finland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pyry Soiri with a cross.
Attempt missed. Robin Lod (Finland) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Tim Sparv.
Attempt blocked. Robin Lod (Finland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Teemu Pukki.
Hand ball by Robin Lod (Finland).
Jasse Tuominen (Finland) hits the right post with a header from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Robin Lod with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Finland. Conceded by Dennis Salanovic.
Second Half
Second Half begins Finland 1, Liechtenstein 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Finland 1, Liechtenstein 0.
Foul by Jasse Tuominen (Finland).
Martin Rechsteiner (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paulus Arajuuri (Finland).
Benjamin Büchel (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Finland. Conceded by Martin Rechsteiner.
Attempt blocked. Teemu Pukki (Finland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tim Sparv.
Attempt missed. Robin Lod (Finland) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jukka Raitala.
Corner, Finland. Conceded by Andreas Malin.
Attempt blocked. Jukka Raitala (Finland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Robin Lod with a cross.
Corner, Finland. Conceded by Benjamin Büchel.
Attempt saved. Teemu Pukki (Finland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tim Sparv.
Attempt missed. Jasse Tuominen (Finland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Brändle.
Corner, Liechtenstein. Conceded by Jukka Raitala.
Attempt missed. Joona Toivio (Finland) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Paulus Arajuuri.
Foul by Jasse Tuominen (Finland).
Martin Rechsteiner (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Pyry Soiri (Finland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Livio Meier (Liechtenstein).