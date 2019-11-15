Irish Premiership: Crusaders end winless run with late victory over Carrick

Clarke was a half-time substitute for Crusaders

Injury-time goals from Jordan Owens and Jamie McGonigle gave Crusaders a 3-1 victory over Carrick Rangers and ended their five-game winless league run.

Owens struck in the 93rd minute with a deflected effort before his strike partner hit a sublime chip over keeper Aaron Hogg a minute later.

The in-form hosts produced an energetic display and took an early lead through a fine goal from Guillame Keke.

Crues substitute Ross Clarke levelled with a superb individual effort.

The win takes Stephen Baxter's third-placed side to within two points of Cliftonville in second, while Rangers, who had won three of their last four Irish Premiership outings, remain in eighth.

Keke's opener for Carrick on 14 minutes was a fine piece of skill, with the Frenchman cleverly lifting the ball over the lunging Jordan Forsythe before drilling a half-volley with his left foot past Gerard Doherty from outside the box.

Baxter made two significant substitutions at half-time, taking off forwards Paul Heatley and David Cushley and replacing them with Ross Clarke and Howard Beverland.

Winger Clarke hit the equaliser in the 56th minute, cutting inside from the right and drifted past two defenders before unleashing a left-foot drive that flew past home keeper Aaron Hogg.

Crusaders' bid for a winner looked like it was going to come to nothing before Owens collected a cross-field pass from Reece McGinley and sneaked a shot home via a deflection.

McGonigle sealed the win with his side's third almost immediately, displaying excellent vision to delicately lift the ball over Hogg and in from 20 yards out.