Euro 2020 qualifiers: Republic defender Derrick Williams out of Denmark game

Williams scored the opening goal on the stroke of half-time against New Zealand

Derrick Williams has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland squad for their final Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark with a calf injury.

The Blackburn Rovers defender suffered the injury during the Republic's 3-1 friendly win over New Zealand in Dublin on Thursday.

He scored his first international goal in the victory before going off in the 56th minute.

Mick McCarthy's men take on the Danes at the Aviva Stadium on Monday night.

They must beat Denmark to qualify automatically for the Euro 2020 finals and may need a 2-0 win if Switzerland draw with Georgia on Friday.

"Derrick felt his calf in the second half of the game and our medical team have assessed him today," McCarthy

"He will go back to his club now and we wish him well. He was one of our best players on Thursday night and deserved his goal."