Linlithgow Rose v Falkirk: Ray McKinnon expecting Scottish Cup 'cracker'

Ray McKinnon's Falkirk are among the promotion favourites in League One

Scottish Cup third round: Linlithgow Rose v Falkirk Venue: Prestonfield Date: Friday, 22 November Kick-off: 19:05 GMT Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Scotland channel and the BBC Sport Scotland website & app

Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon is expecting a "cracker" when his side travel to face Linlithgow Rose in the third round of the Scottish Cup on Friday.

The full-time League One side will travel to face the East of Scotland League outfit at Prestonfield.

And McKinnon is wary of the need for his side to be "professional and show Linlithgow respect".

"I'm looking forward to next Friday - it's an old romantic cup that everyone wants to be involved in," he said.

"It certainly has thrown up some surprises, and I'm sure Linlithgow will be trying to create a surprise against us. It's live on TV and we are sold out, so it should be a cracker."

In the build-up to the game, BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound will be broadcasting live from Linlithgow Rose Social Club. Presenter David Currie will joined by Michael Stewart, Linlithgow Rose manager Brown Ferguson and Scotland captain Rachel Corsie.

