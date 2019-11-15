Kilmarnock: James Fowler named head of football operations

James Fowler has most recently been assistant to Jack Ross at St Mirren and Sunderland

James Fowler has been appointed as Kilmarnock's head of football operations, with the former Rugby Park midfielder's experience for the role being hailed as "second to none".

Fowler, who played more than 450 times for the Ayrshire club and was part of the 2012 League Cup-winning side.

Most recently, the 39-year-old worked under Jack Ross at Sunderland, having previously assisted him at St Mirren.

"We're delighted to welcome James back to Killie," director Billy Bowie said.

"James's experience for the role is second to none and we're all looking forward to working with him going forward."

Former Queen of the South manager Fowler will "oversee the entire football department" and will be "responsible for all club recruitment and scouting" at first team, reserve, under-18 and academy level.

"I am thrilled to be coming back to the club," he said before taking up the post on Monday.

"With the experience I've gained in the last five years in various roles within the industry, I feel that this is the right opportunity for me to implement my ideas.

"The club and supporters have always been so welcoming, and I am looking forward to working with the board, Angelo Alessio and his staff, and the fans to continue to build the strongest team we can."