Euro U21 Qualifying
Wales U2116:00Bosnia and Herzegovina U21
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wales U21 v Bosnia-Herzegovina U21 (Tue)

Paul Bodin
Paul Bodin succeeded Rob Page as Wales Under-21 boss in August

Wales Under-21 boss Paul Bodin wants his side to "put things right" against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Tuesday's Uefa Under-21 Euro 2021 qualifier in Wrexham.

Bodin's side suffered a setback in their campaign when they lost 2-1 away to Moldova in October.

It leaves them bottom of Group 9.

"We need to put that right and put on a better performance against Bosnia," Bodin said.

"The most disappointing was the performance really, we didn't play as well as we can."

Bodin added: "I fully expected us to get a result."

Wales had started the campaign with an impressive 1-0 win over Belgium but were beaten 5-1 at home by Euro 2019 finalists Germany.

"We started the campaign really well with a great positive performance against Belgium. The Germans were a different kettle of fish, they're very strong."

Wales, who are a point behind third placed Bosnia, will be without both Dylan Levitt and Regan Poole as both are in Ryan Giggs' senior squad.

Only the group winners and the best runners-up qualify automatically for the finals in Hungary and Slovenia.

The other eight group runners-up will secure a play-off spot with four further teams qualifying for the finals.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 19th November 2019

  • Wales U21Wales U2116:00Bosnia and Herzegovina U21Bosnia and Herzegovina U21
  • Andorra U21Andorra U2117:00Turkey U21Turkey U21
  • Faroe Islands U21Faroe Islands U2117:00North Macedonia U21North Macedonia U21
  • Denmark U21Denmark U2117:00Malta U21Malta U21
  • Italy U21Italy U2117:30Armenia U21Armenia U21
  • Israel U21Israel U2117:30Spain U21Spain U21
  • Norway U21Norway U2117:30Portugal U21Portugal U21
  • Northern Ireland U21Northern Ireland U2117:30Romania U21Romania U21
  • Switzerland U21Switzerland U2118:00France U21France U21
  • Serbia U21Serbia U2118:00Russia U21Russia U21
  • Gibraltar U21Gibraltar U2119:00Belarus U21Belarus U21
  • R. of Ireland U21Republic of Ireland U2120:00Sweden U21Sweden U21

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland U21641182613
2Italy U21431090910
3Iceland U21530210919
4Sweden U2132019366
5Armenia U21510439-63
6Luxembourg U215005016-160

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U21330013589
2Switzerland U2133008179
3Georgia U21420210556
4Azerbaijan U216204311-86
5Slovakia U21310289-13
6Liechtenstein U215104314-113

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2144001331012
2Austria U215401156912
3Kosovo U21520389-16
4Albania U216123714-75
5Turkey U215113712-54
6Andorra U21301239-61

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece U21431081710
2Czech Rep U2142209188
3Scotland U2152214228
4Croatia U21320111386
5Lithuania U21511346-24
6San Marino U215005023-230

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia U215320102811
2Poland U21531185310
3Bulgaria U2152217168
4Serbia U2152128357
5Estonia U215104220-183
6Latvia U21502326-42

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U21440080812
2Israel U2132105237
3North Macedonia U21421110647
4Kazakhstan U2152127617
5Montenegro U21611458-34
6Faroe Islands U214004316-130

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands U2144001931612
2Norway U21421157-27
3Portugal U2132018446
4Belarus U21412112485
5Cyprus U215113510-54
6Gibraltar U214004021-210

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U21440084412
2Romania U21430111389
3Finland U2152128627
4Ukraine U21410368-23
5Northern Ireland U21402226-42
6Malta U21301208-81

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U2142117437
2Germany U2132019456
3Bosnia and Herzegovina U2131114224
4Moldova U21310239-63
5Wales U21310237-43
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you