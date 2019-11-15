Michael Jolley: Grimsby Town part company with manager

Michael Jolley won 29 of his 86 games as Grimsby manager

Grimsby have parted company with boss Michael Jolley after a run of seven games without a win.

The 42-year-old was appointed manager at Blundell Park in March 2018.

He subsequently led them to safety in League Two before registering a 17th-place finish last season.

The Mariners said in a statement they "would like to place on record its thanks to Michael for his hard work and efforts since joining the club during a difficult period".

Jolley leaves with the club 18th in the fourth tier, six points above bottom-placed Morecambe.

He worked in investment banking before taking on football coaching roles with clubs including Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Crewe Alexandra and Burnley.

Swedish top-flight side Eskilstuna appointed him manager in June 2017, with the club winless and bottom of the table, but he left after failing to keep them up.

Grimsby are the third League Two team to change manager in three days, after Carlisle United sacked Steven Pressley on Wednesday and Leyton Orient parted with Carl Fletcher on Thursday.