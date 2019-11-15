Ghana progress at Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations

Owusu Kwabena was part of the Ghana squad at the senior Africa Cup of Nations

Ghana edged into the semi-finals of the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-0 win over Mali.

The win for the Black Meteors saw them progress on goal difference ahead of Cameroon, who lost Thursday's other game 2-1 to hosts Egypt.

Egypt topped Group A with a maximum nine points with Ghana and Cameroon five behind and Mali bottom without a point.

It puts Ghana and Egypt one win away from being one Africa's three representatives at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics men's football tournament.

Spain-based Owusu Kwabena came off the bench to score both goals for Ghana's win over Mali.

The Ghanaians were also indebted to Egypt's Aftmost Mohamed, who scored both goals for his team, with Eric Auk levelling for Cameroon in between.

The four semi-finalists will have two chances to punch a ticket to the Tokyo Games -- they can qualify by winning a semi-final or the third place play-off.