BT Sport retains exclusive Champions League rights in £1.2bn deal from 2021-24

Liverpool won last season's Champions League after beating Tottenham in the final
Liverpool won last season's Champions League, beating Tottenham in the final

BT Sport has won the exclusive rights to show the Champions League, Europa League and new Europa Conference League in the UK from 2021-24 in a £1.2bn deal.

The broadcaster has held the rights since 2015 after it agreed an £897m deal with Uefa.

It extended them for £1.2bn from 2018-21 and has retained them for the next three-year cycle for the same amount.

The deal also includes highlights and in-match clips on social media.

BT Sport, owned by Britain's biggest broadband and mobile operator BT, is a paid subscription service.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you