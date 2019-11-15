Jack Ross: Hibernian appoint former Sunderland manager

Hibernian have appointed Jack Ross as their new head coach on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

The 43-year-old former Alloa and St Mirren boss was sacked by English League One side Sunderland in October.

He replaces Paul Heckingbottom, who was sacked on 4 November after nine months in charge.

Hibs lie eighth in the top flight, having earned just their second league win of the season against St Johnstone last Saturday.

Eddie May and Steven Whittaker took caretaker charge for the victory, but Ross will be in charge for the league visit of Motherwell on 23 November, with John Potter expected to be his assistant.

