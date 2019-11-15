Irish Premiership: Institute confidence growing - manager Sean Connor

Institute players congratulate Colm McLaughlin after his goal in the recent 1-1 draw with Crusaders

Irish Premiership Date: Saturday, 16 November Kick-offs: 13:00 GMT and 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on Sportsound on BBC Radio Ulster. Live text commentary, in-game goals and highlights on the BBC Sport website

Institute manager Sean Connor says that confidence is growing among his squad following a run of results which has seen them lose just one of eight games.

Stute lie 11th in the Premiership table after winning one and drawing four of their last six league outings.

"We are playing with a belief in our system and in what we are doing. We're beginning to trust each other and show commitment to the cause," said Connor.

"We take confidence from the draws with Crusaders and Glentoran," he added.

The club had just one point to their name when Connor took charge in September but have suffered just one top flight reverse since going down 1-0 to Cliftonville in his first game in charge - a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Reds at the Brandywell in October.

Their recent run of encouraging results includes 1-1 draws with Larne, Ballymena United, Crusaders and Glentoran, plus League Cup victories over H&W Welders and Newry City.

Connor's charges host Linfield in Saturday's early kick-off (13:00 GMT), with league leaders Coleraine the next visitors to the Brandywell in two weeks' time.

"We're on a tough run of games but if we keep on performing like we are doing, conceding only one goal or keeping a clean sheet, we always have a chance," argued the Stute boss.

"The longer we stay in games we have players who can create chances and players who can take those chances so we have to keep ourselves in the games."

'Embrace' top flight, Gray urges Point

Elsewhere on Saturday leaders Coleraine travel to bottom club Warrenpoint Town, who have lost 14 of their 15 league encounters to date.

"It's all about myself and the management team trying to familiarise ourselves with a group of players we know nothing about," explained recently appointed 'Point manager Barry Gray.

"We have only been in charge for a few weeks so we are still learning about the squad and a third of the panel are injured.

"Do we feel sorry for ourselves and make excuses and roll over? I don't think so. That's not my style and I don't want it to be the players' style either.

"They have got to embrace being in the top flight. You want to play and compete against the best players and you have to be thankful for that.

"Is playing the likes of the Cliftonvilles and Coleraines better than playing Championship football? In my opinion, yes."

Contrasting form ahead of Solitude showdown

Cliftonville and Ballymena United go into their match at Solitude on the back of very contrasting sequences of results.

The Reds have won six league games on the bounce since losing 2-1 to Ballymena at the Showgrounds on 28 September and in total have won eight and lost one of their past nine Premiership fixtures, scoring 22 goals in the process.

The Sky Blues have tasted defeat in their last five matches in all competitions, including four reverses in the Premiership.

"You look at the Ballymena team-sheet and it is still full of top quality players - they have been really unfortunate with injuries recently but have got a really strong squad," warned McLaughlin.

"Once they find their feet and build up some momentum they are as good as any team in the division. It's going to be a tough game but we go into it in good form."

Dungannon Swifts are at home to Larne in the day's other match.