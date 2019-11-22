Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Linlithgow Rose v Falkirk
- From the section Scottish Cup
Line-ups
Linlithgow Rose
- 1McKinven
- 4Thom
- 5McGowan
- 16Scullion
- 3McKinlay
- 2Gray
- 8MacLennan
- 7Ronald
- 18Slaven
- 14Allum
- 10Coyne
Substitutes
- 6Hare
- 9Strickland
- 12Smith
- 15Collumbine
- 19Smith
- 20Hutchinson
- 21Wilson
Falkirk
- 31MutchBooked at 21mins
- 5Durnan
- 4Buchanan
- 15Toshney
- 2Doyle
- 14Longridge
- 16Miller
- 6Gomis
- 3Dixon
- 9McManus
- 18Sammon
Substitutes
- 1Bell
- 7Connolly
- 8McShane
- 10Johnstone
- 11MacLean
- 12Tidser
- 21Telfer
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
- Attendance:
- 1,720
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away8
Live Text
Sean Slaven (Linlithgow Rose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Paul Dixon (Falkirk).
Second Half
Second Half begins Linlithgow Rose 1, Falkirk 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Linlithgow Rose 1, Falkirk 2.
Hand ball by Declan McManus (Falkirk).
Kevin McKinlay (Linlithgow Rose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Falkirk).
Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Declan McManus (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Gary Thom.
Attempt blocked. Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Ruari MacLennan (Linlithgow Rose) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Linlithgow Rose. Conceded by Mark Durnan.
Attempt missed. Louis Longridge (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Gary Thom.
Goal!
Goal! Linlithgow Rose 1, Falkirk 2. Conor Sammon (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Foul by Owen Ronald (Linlithgow Rose).
Louis Longridge (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Owen Ronald (Linlithgow Rose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk).
Pat Scullion (Linlithgow Rose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Declan McManus (Falkirk).
Attempt blocked. Paul Dixon (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Lewis Toshney (Falkirk) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by James McGowan.
Booking
Robbie Mutch (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Linlithgow Rose 1, Falkirk 1. Thomas Coyne (Linlithgow Rose) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by James McGowan.
Corner, Linlithgow Rose. Conceded by Conor Sammon.
Ruari MacLennan (Linlithgow Rose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk).
Ruari MacLennan (Linlithgow Rose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Miller (Falkirk).
Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Linlithgow Rose 0, Falkirk 1. Conor Sammon (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Declan McManus.
Sean Slaven (Linlithgow Rose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Louis Longridge (Falkirk).
Attempt missed. Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Ross Allum (Linlithgow Rose).