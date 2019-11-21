Fulham v Queens Park Rangers
Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is suspended after the Championship's top scorer accumulated five cautions.
Joe Bryan (back), Harry Arter (calf) and Tom Cairney (illness) could all return after missing the win at Birmingham on 9 November.
QPR will be without midfielder Geoff Cameron for the west London derby, as the American serves a one-match ban.
The trip to Craven Cottage has come too soon for Yoann Barbet (muscle injury) after missing the past three games.
Boss Mark Warburton will run the rule over players returning from international duty before naming his side.
Rangers have gone four games without a win but are 10th in the table, two points behind seventh-placed Fulham and just four points off the play-off places.
Match facts
- Fulham have lost just one of their past seven league matches against QPR (W4 D2), though that defeat was at Craven Cottage in October 2016.
- QPR are unbeaten in their last two away league visits to Fulham (W1 D1) since losing five in a row between 1999 and 2015.
- QPR won their last away league London derby against Millwall - they haven't won consecutive away London derbies since October 2010.
- Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored more Championship goals than any other player this season (12) and has scored seven of Fulham's last nine league goals.
- Fulham haven't lost consecutive home Championship matches since October 2016 under Slavisa Jokanovic.
- QPR manager Mark Warburton's one away league match at Fulham was in April 2015, winning 4-1 with Brentford when the Cottagers were managed by Kit Symons.