Friday's back pages

Daily Telegraph
In the Daily Telegraph, "King Harry"
Daily Mirror
In the Daily Mirror, "Get Pep!"
Daily Express
In the Daily Express, "Var vows to keep fans in picture"
Daily Star
In the Daily Star, "Bosses in VAR change"
The Times
In the Times, "A grand way to qualify"
The Sun
In the Sun, "Ban City let-off"
The Guardian
In the Guardian, "Kane's grand slam"

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you