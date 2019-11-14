Friday's back pages 14 Nov From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/50428714 Read more about sharing. In the Daily Telegraph, "King Harry" In the Daily Mirror, "Get Pep!" In the Daily Express, "Var vows to keep fans in picture" In the Daily Star, "Bosses in VAR change" In the Times, "A grand way to qualify" In the Sun, "Ban City let-off" In the Guardian, "Kane's grand slam"