Paul Heatley: Forward signs contract extension with Crusaders

Paul Heatley has signed a contract extension with Crusaders, keeping him at the club until 2022.

Heatley, 32, has won three Irish Premiership titles since joining Crusaders from Carrick Rangers in 2013.

He has also won an Irish Cup and two County Antrim Shields as well as being named the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association Player of the Year in 2015.

Heatley has scored seven league goals for the north Belfast club this season.

"The club are pleased to announce that Paul Heatley has signed an extension to his current contract that will see him stay at Seaview until at least the end of the 2022 season," read a club statement.

"Paul has been with the club since 2013 after signing from Carrick Rangers and has played 319 games scoring 164 goals.

"He has been ever present in the team and has scored some spectacular goals and important goals in his time at the club."