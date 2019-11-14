How well do you know Steven Davis' Northern Ireland career?

Steven Davis is set to become the UK's most-capped midfielder when Northern Ireland face the Netherlands on Saturday night.

NI captain Davis, 34, is in line to win his 116th cap for the Euro 2020 qualifier against the Dutch, which would take him above David Beckham.

Davis has been a Northern Ireland stalwart for years, but how much can you remember about the Rangers midfielder's international career?

