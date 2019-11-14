Jose Baxter: Plymouth Argyle end injured midfielder's short stay at Home Park

Jose Baxter made just three league starts for Argyle, scoring his only goal in their Carabao Cup defeat by Reading

Plymouth Argyle have mutually agreed to prematurely end injured midfielder Jose Baxter's short-term deal at Home Park.

After leaving Oldham in May, the former Everton junior, 27, signed for Argyle in August on a deal until January.

Bur he has not figured now in over a month - and a calf injury has persuaded Argyle to pay up his contract now.

"Because of a recurring calf injury I have suffered this season, it seemed sensible to come to an agreement with the club," said Baxter.

"I am very grateful for everyone associated with Argyle for welcoming me with open arms. My stay has been short, but memorable."

Baxter returned to football with Oldham a year ago after two years away having twice failed drugs tests while at Sheffield United.

"We wish Jose all the best in his recovery from his injury and in his future career following that," said Argyle manager Ryan Lowe, Baxter's fellow Liverpudlian.