European Championship Qualifying - Group A
Czech Rep19:45Kosovo
Venue: Doosan Arena

Czech Republic v Kosovo

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England65012662015
2Czech Rep6402119212
3Kosovo63211210211
4Montenegro7034315-123
5Bulgaria7034517-123

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine76101521319
2Portugal6321146811
3Serbia63121213-110
4Luxembourg6114511-64
5Lithuania7016519-141

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands65011971215
2Germany65012061415
3Northern Ireland640287112
4Belarus7115412-84
5Estonia7016221-191

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland733164212
2Denmark63301651112
3Switzerland6321125711
4Georgia7223710-38
5Gibraltar6006219-170

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia7421146814
2Hungary740389-112
3Slovakia6312108210
4Wales62226608
5Azerbaijan6015514-91

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain86201951420
2Sweden8431189915
3Romania8422178914
4Norway82511310311
5Faroe Islands8107423-193
6Malta8107218-163

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland86111321119
2Austria85121771016
3North Macedonia83231011-111
4Slovenia8323138511
5Israel83231515011
6Latvia8008227-250

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey96211631320
2France86112151619
3Iceland95131210216
4Albania84041410412
5Andorra8107116-153
6Moldova8107222-203

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium88003012924
2Russia87012742321
3Cyprus83141312110
4Scotland83051117-69
5Kazakhstan8215913-47
6San Marino8008043-430

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy88002532224
2Finland8503128415
3Armenia83141315-210
4Bos-Herze83141714310
5Greece8224913-48
6Liechtenstein8026225-232
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you