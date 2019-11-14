VAR is alive and kicking says David Gold after Premier League meeting

Media playback is not supported on this device VAR is where we expected it to be - Swarbrick

The Premier League will lead a consultation on how well VAR is working this season - but the system is still "alive and kicking", according to West Ham co-chairman David Gold.

At a meeting of Premier League clubs on Thursday, referees' chief Mike Riley gave a full appraisal of VAR, which has caused frustration and controversy since its implementation at the start of the season.

"There is not going to be any significant change this season," said Gold.

Riley spoke for just under two hours at what was described as a fractious four-and-a-half-hour meeting before it was decided no substantive changes would be made this season for fear it would affect the integrity of the competition.

"There was a lot of debate but this is a brand new system, so we just have to be a bit more patient," added Gold.

"What I can say is that VAR is alive and kicking."

The league has brought in VAR this season to decide on goals, penalties, red cards and offside decisions.

But a number of high-profile incidents have been criticised, with inconsistencies in decision-making and the length of time it takes to give a verdict.

Speaking earlier this week, the Premier League referees' lead on VAR Neil Swarbrick told BBC Sport he would rate the introduction of the technology as a seven out of 10 so far.