England at Euro 2020: What do we know about Three Lions' prospects?

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick against Montenegro, but can the World Cup Golden Ball winner finish as top scorer at Euro 2020?

England sealed their place at Euro 2020 with an emphatic win over Montenegro on Thursday, a result which sheds some extra light on what they can can expect at next summer's tournament.

Euro 2020 will be played out across 12 host cities in the first European Championship to be staged in more than two countries.

So while we still do not know all the qualifiers or how all the groups will shape up, here's what we do know already...

Where will England play their games?

If England win Group D, their last-16 tie would be in Dublin, with a potential quarter-final in Rome. If they finish second, it would be Copenhagen and St Petersburg. There are other possibilities if they finish third.

Although the draw has not taken place yet, we know for certain that England will be in Group D at the Euros.

And by qualifying automatically, the Three Lions ensured they will play all three group matches at Wembley.

If they are to reach the final, five of their seven matches will be at the national stadium, with only the last-16 and quarter-final matches to be played overseas.

Had Scotland qualified automatically, there would have been a draw to decide whether the England v Scotland game would be in London or at Hampden Park - another of the host stadiums - but the Scots cannot finish in the top two of their group.

If England win Group D, they would face the runners-up of Group F (the group which could contain Germany and/or Romania) in Dublin. Win that and it would be a quarter-final in Rome - against Spain if La Roja win their group and last-16 tie.

If England finish second in Group D, their knockout matches would be further afield. They would play the Group E runners-up - a group containing Spain and potentially the Republic of Ireland - in Copenhagen. Their prospective quarter-final would be in St Petersburg, possibly against Germany.

England could finish third in Group D and progress - the four best third-placed teams go through. In that case, a last-16 tie would be in Glasgow, Bilbao or Budapest. Munich, Baku and Rome would be potential quarter-final venues.

Get through those two rounds on the road - and England would be back at Wembley. Both semi-finals and the final are at the London venue.

Who might England face in Group D?

If Scotland win next year's Nations League Path C play-offs, they will also be in Group D.

As things stand, those play-off teams are Scotland, Norway, Serbia and one of Bulgaria, Israel, and Romania - although that could change. However, the winners of those play-offs, if it is not Scotland, may not end up in England's group if it contains another host city.

The other two teams in the group will be decided in the Euro 2020 draw on Saturday, 30 November in Bucharest. But the fourth team will not be confirmed until March's play-off.

Will England be seeded?

Probably.

Six of the 10 qualifying group winners will be in the top seeds for next summer's tournament (roughly speaking - see below).

Those seedings are largely decided by who finishes where in these qualifying groups. The top six seeds will be the six group winners who earn the most points (excluding sixth-placed teams in larger groups), with goal difference used if teams are level on points.

At the moment, five group leaders have dropped more points than England, so the Three Lions look in good shape to be among the top six.

They may need a result from Sunday's game in Kosovo to be sure.

There is a caveat - as there always is with Uefa tournaments - that teams may be moved into another seeding pot. That could happen to avoid two host cities in the same group being in the same pot.

Who else has qualified for Euro 2020?

France, Turkey, Ukraine, Spain, Poland, Belgium, Russia and Italy have already booked their places.

Eleven more places will be decided from this block of qualifiers, with the other four coming from the Euro 2020 play-offs in March.