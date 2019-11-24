WSL: Leaders Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United & Everton all win

Media playback is not supported on this device WSL highlights: Birmingham City 0-6 Chelsea

It is as you were at the summit of the Women's Super League as the top five all triumphed on Sunday.

Leaders Chelsea thrashed Birmingham 6-0, second-placed Manchester City won 5-0 at Bristol City and Manchester United - in fifth - beat Brighton 4-0.

There were tougher tests for Everton and last season's champions Arsenal - who defeated Tottenham and bottom side Liverpool respectively.

And 10-player Reading came from two goals down to win 3-2 at West Ham.

Top two boost goal difference

WSL highlights: Bristol City 0-5 Manchester City

In a title race that could include as many as five teams, goal difference could prove vital in who is crowned champions at the end of the season.

Bethany England and Drew Spence scored two goals apiece as leaders Chelsea recorded an eighth straight win to stay a point clear and increase their goal difference to +15.

It was boss Emma Hayes' biggest WSL win since her side thrashed Yeovil Town 8-0 in May, while Birmingham slip to second-bottom - albeit with a game in hand on some of their relegation rivals.

Second-placed Manchester City scored three goals in the last 10 minutes to coast past winless Bristol City, with Pauline Bremer on target twice.

England striker Ellen White also netted for the fourth time in five matches for club and country to keep City above Arsenal on goal difference.

Manchester United Women 4-0 Brighton and Hove Albion Women

Manchester United recorded their biggest WSL victory to stay on the periphery of the title race, with Leah Galton scoring twice and setting up a third.

Casey Stoney's newly-promoted side have now won four or their past five league games.

Holders win but not at best

Highlights of Arsenal's 1-0 win over Liverpool in the Women's Super League

Arsenal stayed within a point of top but have fallen behind their fellow title challengers in the goal difference stakes, having only beaten bottom-of-the-table Liverpool 1-0 at Meadow Park.

Familiar face Vivianne Miedema scored the only goal, though her fellow Netherlands international Danielle van de Donk and England's Beth Mead were both guilty of spurning chances, while Leah Williamson struck the bar from 30 yards.

Will Joe Montemurro's side be made to rue not winning by a wider margin?

Liverpool offered little going forward and their only WSL goal from seven games this season came from the penalty spot.

Ten-player Reading pull off comeback

WSL highlights: West Ham United 2-3 Reading

With so many one-sided games, arguably the contest of the day came at the Rush Green Stadium, where Reading went into the final 15 minutes at West Ham two goals and a player down before coming back to triumph.

Reading already trailed when Rachel Rowe was sent off in first-half stoppage time and when Leanne Kiernan doubled West Ham's lead, the result looked beyond doubt.

But Kristine Leine, Brooke Chaplen and Jade Moore scored in a seven-minute spell to complete a remarkable turnaround which moved Reading above Spurs into sixth.

It could have been more, with Fara Williams, twice, and Sophie Howard both hitting the woodwork in the second half against a West Ham side who lost their way.

Everton 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Elsewhere, Everton won a third WSL match in a row by comfortably beating Tottenham in Southport.

They should have won by more but a combination of the woodwork and some wasteful finishing meant the final scoreline flattered Spurs, who last week pushed north London rivals Arsenal all the way in front of a WSL record crowd.

