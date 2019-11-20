Women's Continental League Cup: Chelsea first through to knockout stage

Bethany England (right) has now scored seven goals in 10 games in all competitions this season

Chelsea became the first team through to the Women's Continental League Cup quarter-finals after beating Tottenham 5-1 at Kingsmeadow.

Beth England scored two of Chelsea's five second-half goals to ensure Chelsea progressed and extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 10 games this season.

Elsewhere, there were also wins for fellow WSL sides Brighton and West Ham.

Brighton's 5-0 win over London Bees moved them top of Group B.

The Hammers' 3-1 win over Lewes moved them up to second in Group D behind Chelsea.

In the only all-WSL fixture of the night, Drew Spence's early second-half goal set Chelsea up for a convincing win.

The London derby defeat was Spurs' second in four days, having gone down 2-0 to Arsenal in front of a Women's Super League record crowd of 38,262 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

There was nothing like that crowd at Kingsmeadow, a ground with a capacity of less than 4,900 - which itself attract a record attendance for a WSL game held at a non-Premier League stadium when 4,790 watched Chelsea overcome Manchester United on Sunday.

In the all-Championship fixtures, Charlie Estcourt scored a late winner for Charlton Athletic against London City Lionesses, while the second tier's bottom side Coventry United held division leaders Aston Villa in a 2-2 draw before going on to earn an extra point with a penalty shootout win.

Results

Group A

Coventry United 2-2 Aston Villa (Coventry won penalty shootout 3-1)

Group B

Charlton Athletic 1-0 London City Lionesses

London Bees 0-5 Brighton

Group D

Chelsea 5-1 Tottenham

West Ham 3-1 Lewes

