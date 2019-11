From the section

Wrexham will be without forward Mark Harris for their FA Cup first-round replay at Rochdale on Tuesday.

Smith is with Wales Under-21s for their Euro qualifier against Bosnia-Herzegovina at Wrexham (16:00 GMT).

Manny Smith remains a long-term injury absentee and Adam Barton has had key-hole surgery on a knee.

The teams drew 0-0 at Wrexham at the first attempt, but the League One hosts are favourites against the National League club.