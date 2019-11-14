Lawrence Shankland: Dundee United will not consider January bids for striker

Lawrence Shankland scored his 19th club goal of the season in the derby win over Dundee last week

Dundee United will not consider any bids for Lawrence Shankland in January, says head coach Robbie Neilson.

English championship side Nottingham Forest are the latest to be linked with the Scotland striker, who has scored 19 times for the Scottish Championship leaders this season.

However, Neilson says he is confident the 24-year-old will be staying put.

"I don't think there will be any bids getting entertained in January, that is for sure," he said.

"The owner [Mark Ogren] was over last month and spoke about the importance of keeping Lawrence and making sure that we get ourselves out of this league.

"Every player has his price but the value of going up would heavily outweigh that, not just financially but also the prestige and with the fans. I expect him to be here at the start of February."

Shankland is currently with the Scotland squad for their Euro 2020 qualification games against Cyprus and Kazakhstan, meaning he will miss United's Championship game with Queen of the South.

While admitting the striker will be a loss, Neilson says he does not believe the international break should be extended to the second tier.

"In a selfish way, you would like it because it gives you a wee bit of a break, but actually you are better to go Saturday to Saturday.

"If you miss three or four weekends, you are then squeezing those games into midweeks and you lose a little bit of rhythm and also the fans are asked to travel on a week night."