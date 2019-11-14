FA Cup: BBC Two to show Maldon & Tiptree's second-round tie live

Maldon & Tiptree's FA Cup second-round game against Newport County or Grimsby Town will be shown live on BBC Two.

The game will take place on Friday, 29 November and coverage will start at 19:55 GMT.

Eighth-tier non-league club Maldon & Tiptree reached the second round for the first time in their history by beating League Two side Leyton Orient.

Newport and Grimsby drew 1-1 in the first round and their replay will take place on 20 November.

BT Sport will televise three live matches from the second round: Eastleigh or Stourbridge v Crewe on Saturday, 30 November (17:30 GMT kick-off), Wycombe or Tranmere v Chichester on Sunday, 1 December (kick-off time to be confirmed) and Solihull Moors v Rotherham on Monday, 2 December (19:45).

The FA live broadcast fee is £75,000 per club and the winner will also receive £54,000 and a place in the third round.

