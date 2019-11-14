Jamaal Lascelles: Newcastle captain out with knee injury until New Year

Defender Jamaal Lascelles has scored once for Newcastle this term

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles will be out with a knee injury until the New Year, the club have said.

The defender, 26, was substituted after 20 minutes of the 2-1 Premier League win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Lascelles, who left the ground on crutches, has been an ever-present in Steve Bruce's side this term.

Newcastle are 13th in the table after back-to-back wins for the first time this season, two points off fifth spot.