Albania U21s 0-3 England U21s: Phil Foden scores stunning free-kick in win
Phil Foden scored one goal and set up another as England beat Albania 3-0 in their Euro 2021 Under-21s qualifier.
The Manchester City midfielder fired home a brilliant free-kick in the first half to give the visitors the lead.
Foden then set up Conor Gallagher and the Chelsea midfielder, currently on loan at Charlton, fired into the top corner from the edge of the box.
Reiss Nelson scored a third deep in stoppage time, finding space inside the box before firing home.
The victory was England's fourth in qualifying following wins against Turkey, Kosovo and Austria.
Aidy Boothroyd's side are top of Group 3 with 12 points, level with Austria who have played a game more.
Next up for England is a friendly against the Netherlands at Doetinchem on Tuesday.
Line-ups
Albania U21
- 12Hoxha
- 4Maloku
- 21Bajrami
- 16MersinajBooked at 35mins
- 13Pellumbi
- 20MalaSubstituted forZejnullaiat 45'minutes
- 10KallakuSubstituted forImeriat 85'minutes
- 18CokajSubstituted forShehuat 86'minutes
- 11Kolaj
- 19XhixhaSubstituted forQardakuat 76'minutes
- 9SulaSubstituted forTuciat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Domi
- 5Kalaj
- 6Shehu
- 7Imeri
- 8Celhaka
- 14Tuci
- 15Qardaku
- 17Zejnullai
- 23Harizaj
England U21
- 1Ramsdale
- 12James
- 15Guehi
- 4Godfrey
- 3PanzoSubstituted forJustinat 65'minutes
- 21Gallagher
- 6Davies
- 10FodenSubstituted forEzeat 81'minutes
- 8WillockSubstituted forNelsonat 65'minutes
- 9Greenwood
- 19BrewsterSubstituted forR Sessegnonat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Aarons
- 7Nelson
- 11R Sessegnon
- 13Austin
- 16Skipp
- 18Justin
- 20McNeil
- 22Balcombe
- 23Eze
- Referee:
- Lionel Tschudi
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Albania U21 0, England U21 3.
Goal!
Goal! Albania U21 0, England U21 3. Reiss Nelson (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Albania U21. Juljan Shehu replaces Enis Cokaj.
Substitution
Substitution, Albania U21. Omar Imeri replaces Sherif Kallaku.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Eberechi Eze replaces Phil Foden.
Substitution
Substitution, Albania U21. Eridon Qardaku replaces Redon Xhixha.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Ryan Sessegnon replaces Rhian Brewster.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Reiss Nelson replaces Joe Willock.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. James Justin replaces Jonathan Panzo.
Substitution
Substitution, Albania U21. Indrit Tuci replaces Din Sula.
Substitution
Substitution, Albania U21. Arbin Zejnullai replaces Esat Mala.
Second Half
Second Half begins Albania U21 0, England U21 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Albania U21 0, England U21 2.
Goal!
Goal! Albania U21 0, England U21 2. Conor Gallagher (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Booking
Jon Mersinaj (Albania U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Albania U21 0, England U21 1. Phil Foden (England U21) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.