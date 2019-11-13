Football gossip: Sancho, Rose, Guardiola, Willian, Koeman, Silva

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho wants to leave the German side, with Premier League leaders Liverpool among the clubs showing interest in the 19-year-old England international. (Mail)

Tottenham Hotspur's England left-back Danny Rose, 29, has vowed to run down the final 18 months of his contract after being told by the club that he will not be given a new deal. (London Evening Standard)

Spurs fear 27-year-old Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen, 32 and fellow Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld, 30, will follow the same course of action as Rose and leave on free transfers at the end of their deals next summer. (Star)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is thought to be unhappy in the north-west of England and the Spaniard is being linked with a return to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. (Bild - in German)

The forgotten England footballer who acted with Charlie Chaplin The remarkable life of Fred Spiksley...

Chelsea's Brazil winger Willian, whose contract at Stamford Bridge is due to expire next summer, is a target for Juventus and Barcelona, and they could try to sign the 31-year-old on a pre-contract deal in January. (Mirror)

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman says there is a possibility of him taking the Barcelona job after Euro 2020. (Marca)

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are all monitoring West Brom's 16-year-old English forward Jovan Malcolm. (Mirror)

Manchester City's David Silva, 33, is in line to join 35-year-old fellow Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta at Japanese club Vissel Kobe once his contract at Etihad Stadium expires in the summer. (Mail)

City could activate the buyout clause of Real Sociedad's Spain forward Mikel Oyarzabal, 22, in the summer if Germany winger Leroy Sane leaves for Bayern Munich. (90min)

Bayern look set to return with a fresh bid for Sane after a serious knee injury prevented them moving for the 23-year-old in the summer. (Mail)

Napoli could be forced to sell 28-year-old Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who has been linked with Manchester United, and 32-year-old Belgium forward Dries Mertens, who is thought to be a target for Arsenal, for cut-price fees after a poor start to the season. (Ilmattino - in Italian)

Arsenal are monitoring Stuttgart's Belgium Under-21 midfielder Orel Mangala, 21. (HLN, via Express)

Leicester City are being linked with a January move for Metz's 24-year-old Senegal forward Habibou Diallo. (Leicester Mercury)

Former England captain David Beckham has been ringing players he wants to recruit for his Inter Miami team. Barcelona's 32-year-old Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, Real Madrid's Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez, 28 and Paris St-Germain's Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani, 32, have all been linked with the new Major League Soccer side. (Sun)

Manchester United have a buy-back clause to re-sign Memphis Depay, with Lyon contractually obliged to inform the Red Devils of any offer received for the 25-year-old Netherlands forward. (Mirror)

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has been spotted in Manchester, with rumours of a swap deal involving Manchester United's 26-year-old France midfielder Paul Pogba and the Italian giants' Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic, 33. (Talksport)

Head of recruitment John Marshall says it is unlikely Wolves will revive their interest in AC Milan's Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 22, in January. (Birmingham Mail)