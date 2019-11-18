Euro U21 Qualifying
R. of Ireland U2120:00Sweden U21
Venue: Tallaght Stadium

Euro 2021 Under-21 qualifying: Republic of Ireland v Sweden (Tues)

Stephen Kenny has led the Republic U21s to 13 points from six qualifying games
Stephen Kenny has led the Republic U21s to 13 points from six qualifying games

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Match report on the BBC Sport website.

The Republic of Ireland's Under-21s can take another step towards Euro 2021 qualification with a victory over Sweden in Dublin on Tuesday night.

Stephen Kenny's side head into the clash at Tallaght Stadium top of Group 1 with 13 points from six games.

However, Italy, Iceland and Sweden all have games on hand so a victory is needed on Tuesday to stay on course for the finals in Hungary and Slovenia.

Troy Parrott scored two when the Republic beat Sweden 3-1 in September.

While Parrott has been retained in Mick McCarthy's squad for the Republic's crunch Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark on Monday, Kenny is set to welcome back a trio of key players for the Sweden clash.

Captain Jayson Molumby and defender Lee O'Connor return following their suspension from Thursday's 1-0 win in Armenia, while fit-again Conor Masterson is expected to feature after recovering from injury.

Dara O'Shea is suspended following his red card against Armenia.

With Italy expected to beat Armenia earlier on Tuesday afternoon, the Republic may enter the Sweden game behind the Azzurrini on goal difference.

However, victory over Sweden will open up a 10-point gap on the Scandinavians, a significant margin even with the Swedes' three games in hand.

Republic of Ireland U-21 squad v Sweden

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu, Conor Kearns

Defenders: Lee O'Connor, Thomas O'Connor, Danny McNamara, Conor Masterson, Liam Scales, Nathan Collins, Corey O'Keefe, Kameron Ledwidge

Midfielders: Jayson Molumby, Jason Knight, Conor Coventry, Jack Taylor, Jack Clarke, Connor Ronan, Dan Mandroiu

Forwards: Zack Elbouzedi, Gavin Kilkenny, Danny Grant, Simon Power, Adam Idah, Aidan Keena, Anthony Scully.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 19th November 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland U21641182613
2Italy U21431090910
3Iceland U21530210919
4Sweden U2132019366
5Armenia U21510439-63
6Luxembourg U215005016-160

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U21330013589
2Switzerland U2133008179
3Georgia U21420210556
4Azerbaijan U216204311-86
5Slovakia U21310289-13
6Liechtenstein U215104314-113

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2144001331012
2Austria U215401156912
3Kosovo U21520389-16
4Albania U216123714-75
5Turkey U215113712-54
6Andorra U21301239-61

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece U21431081710
2Czech Rep U2142209188
3Scotland U2152214228
4Croatia U21320111386
5Lithuania U21511346-24
6San Marino U215005023-230

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia U215320102811
2Poland U21531185310
3Bulgaria U2152217168
4Serbia U2152128357
5Estonia U215104220-183
6Latvia U21502326-42

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U21440080812
2Israel U2132105237
3North Macedonia U21421110647
4Kazakhstan U2152127617
5Montenegro U21611458-34
6Faroe Islands U214004316-130

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands U2144001931612
2Norway U21421157-27
3Portugal U2132018446
4Belarus U21412112485
5Cyprus U215113510-54
6Gibraltar U214004021-210

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U21440084412
2Romania U21430111389
3Finland U2152128627
4Ukraine U21410368-23
5Northern Ireland U21402226-42
6Malta U21301208-81

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U2142117437
2Germany U2132019456
3Bosnia and Herzegovina U2131114224
4Moldova U21310239-63
5Wales U21310237-43
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you