Euro 2021 Under-21 qualifying: Republic of Ireland v Sweden (Tues)

Stephen Kenny has led the Republic U21s to 13 points from six qualifying games

BBC coverage

How to follow: Match report on the BBC Sport website.

The Republic of Ireland's Under-21s can take another step towards Euro 2021 qualification with a victory over Sweden in Dublin on Tuesday night.

Stephen Kenny's side head into the clash at Tallaght Stadium top of Group 1 with 13 points from six games.

However, Italy, Iceland and Sweden all have games on hand so a victory is needed on Tuesday to stay on course for the finals in Hungary and Slovenia.

Troy Parrott scored two when the Republic beat Sweden 3-1 in September.

While Parrott has been retained in Mick McCarthy's squad for the Republic's crunch Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark on Monday, Kenny is set to welcome back a trio of key players for the Sweden clash.

Captain Jayson Molumby and defender Lee O'Connor return following their suspension from Thursday's 1-0 win in Armenia, while fit-again Conor Masterson is expected to feature after recovering from injury.

Dara O'Shea is suspended following his red card against Armenia.

With Italy expected to beat Armenia earlier on Tuesday afternoon, the Republic may enter the Sweden game behind the Azzurrini on goal difference.

However, victory over Sweden will open up a 10-point gap on the Scandinavians, a significant margin even with the Swedes' three games in hand.

Republic of Ireland U-21 squad v Sweden

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu, Conor Kearns

Defenders: Lee O'Connor, Thomas O'Connor, Danny McNamara, Conor Masterson, Liam Scales, Nathan Collins, Corey O'Keefe, Kameron Ledwidge

Midfielders: Jayson Molumby, Jason Knight, Conor Coventry, Jack Taylor, Jack Clarke, Connor Ronan, Dan Mandroiu

Forwards: Zack Elbouzedi, Gavin Kilkenny, Danny Grant, Simon Power, Adam Idah, Aidan Keena, Anthony Scully.