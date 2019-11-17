Euro 2020 qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Denmark (Mon)

Shane Duffy will captain the Republic of Ireland for the first time on Monday

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy believes Shane Duffy is a player who "rallies the troops" after revealing he will captain the side against Denmark on Monday.

Brighton defender Duffy, 27, will wear the armband with Seamus Coleman suspended for the must-win Euro 2020 qualifier at the Aviva Stadium.

"He is one of the players in the squad everyone looks up to," said McCarthy.

"How he plays the game, I think he gets respect from his team-mates."

McCarthy added: "And without going around screaming and shouting at people, cajoling people, if people are having a tough time, he rallies the troops and gets them defending."

Duffy has been an integral part of the Republic's bid to reach the Euros having started all seven qualifying matches.

Duffy headed a late equaliser to earn the Republic a 1-1 draw with Denmark in Copenhagen

McCarthy praised the Derry native's ability to influence the game at both ends with Duffy's late headed equaliser against Denmark in Copenhagen one of only two away goals the Republic have scored in this campaign.

"He has been important to the team for a long time now, he has been a top, top defender," said McCarthy, who said appointing Duffy as captain in Coleman's absence was 'simple'.

"He is one of those guys who blocks things, gets his head on stuff and one of those guys that you can rely upon."

"A top, top defender, and he's got that ability to get a goal. He's good in both boxes.

We know what they're all about - Whelan

This will be the sixth competitive meeting between the Republic and Denmark since 2017, with the Boys in Green failing to win any of the previous five.

While four of those have been draws, the Danes inflicted a painful 5-1 defeat on the Republic when they met in the 2018 World Cup play-off in November 2017.

Christian Eriksen, who scored a hat-trick in that game, has been hugely influential for Age Hareide's side throughout their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with five goals and three assists to his name.

However, veteran Republic midfielder Glenn Whelan is not fazed by the prospect of having to keep the Tottenham Hotspur playmaker - or his compatriots - quiet on Monday.

"We've worked really hard this week," said Whelan.

"We've played Denmark quite a bit over the last few years, so we know what they're all about. It's not just Eriksen - we need to be wary of quite a few players.

"But we're at home and we need to go out there with real fight and real passion and try to qualify - we're going to need everyone on top form."