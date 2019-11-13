Tommy Elphick: Huddersfield Town defender to have knee surgery

Tommy Elphick
Tommy Elphick (centre) was forced off after 20 minutes of Saturday's defeat by Preston

Huddersfield Town defender Tommy Elphick is set to have knee surgery next week.

The 31-year-old suffered ligament damage in the first half of Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Preston North End.

Elphick has made 14 appearances for the Terriers since joining from Aston Villa in the summer.

"Off the back of his operation we will have a clear idea on how long he will be out of action for," boss Danny Cowley told the club website.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you