Tommy Elphick: Huddersfield Town defender to have knee surgery
- From the section Huddersfield
Huddersfield Town defender Tommy Elphick is set to have knee surgery next week.
The 31-year-old suffered ligament damage in the first half of Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Preston North End.
Elphick has made 14 appearances for the Terriers since joining from Aston Villa in the summer.
"Off the back of his operation we will have a clear idea on how long he will be out of action for," boss Danny Cowley told the club website.