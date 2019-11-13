Troy Parrott: Teenage striker set for senior Republic debut
-
- From the section Republic of Ireland
Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy has confirmed teenage Tottenham striker Troy Parrott will start Thursday's friendly against New Zealand.
The 17-year-old will make his debut after impressing for the Under-21 side with three goals in as many games.
Shamrock Rovers' Jack Byrne, who won his first cap as a substitute against Bulgaria in September, will also start.
McCarthy confirmed that Celtic full-back Lee O'Connor will feature in Dublin.
The friendly against New Zealand comes four days before the Republic take on Denmark in a crucial Euro 2020 qualifier in Dublin.
"Lee O'Connor will play, the younger lads will play. Troy Parrott will start and Jack Byrne will start," said McCarthy.
Highly-rated Parrott, who has scored three times and picked up a red card in three appearances for Ireland's Under-21s in their European Championships qualifying campaign, has made one competitive appearance for Tottenham.
"He's a bright, very intelligent footballer that's very good with the ball at his feet. He did some really good things yesterday," added McCarthy
"I think he found it tough enough, it was a pretty hard session, but he enjoyed it. He is very capable, there's no doubt about that."