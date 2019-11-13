Troy Parrott: Teenage striker set for senior Republic debut

Troy Parrott is set to make his senior Republic of Ireland debut against New Zealand

Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy has confirmed teenage Tottenham striker Troy Parrott will start Thursday's friendly against New Zealand.

The 17-year-old will make his debut after impressing for the Under-21 side with three goals in as many games.

Shamrock Rovers' Jack Byrne, who won his first cap as a substitute against Bulgaria in September, will also start.

McCarthy confirmed that Celtic full-back Lee O'Connor will feature in Dublin.

The friendly against New Zealand comes four days before the Republic take on Denmark in a crucial Euro 2020 qualifier in Dublin.

"Lee O'Connor will play, the younger lads will play. Troy Parrott will start and Jack Byrne will start," said McCarthy.

Highly-rated Parrott, who has scored three times and picked up a red card in three appearances for Ireland's Under-21s in their European Championships qualifying campaign, has made one competitive appearance for Tottenham.

"He's a bright, very intelligent footballer that's very good with the ball at his feet. He did some really good things yesterday," added McCarthy

"I think he found it tough enough, it was a pretty hard session, but he enjoyed it. He is very capable, there's no doubt about that."