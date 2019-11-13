CAR and Malawi begin 2021 Afcon qualifiers with wins

Algeria won the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 over Senegal in Egypt

Central African Republic (CAR) and Malawi began their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations group campaigns with victories at home.

CAR scored the first goal of the group stages after just five minutes when Vianney Mabide, who plays in Morocco for Kawkab Marrakech, struck in the 2-0 win over Burundi.

The other two teams in Group E Moroco and Mauritania play each other on 15 November.

Malawi in the other hand left it late for their winner as Orlando Pirates forward Gabadinho Mhango found the net in the 67th minute to beat South Sudan.

Mhango picked up a pass from Gerald Phiri Jr before beating two defenders inside the area and then firing in a fierce shot that South Sudan keeper Majak Mawith was unable to hold as the ball spilled into the net.

It was however a difficult game for Malawi as they struggled to find any fluidity early in the game while South Sudan will draw some positives from the match as they twice were denied by the woodwork.

The other two teams in Group B are Burkina Faso and Uganda.

Cameroon qualify for the finals as hosts but are taking part in the qualifying campaign to gain competitive match practice so just one team from Group F will progress to the finals.

The top two sides in the remaining 11 groups will all advance to the 2021 finals in Cameroon.

Wednesday's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations results: