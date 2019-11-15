Quiz: Can you name the Premier League's top scorers from Brazil and Argentina?
-
- From the section Football
Brazil face Argentina in a friendly in Saudi Arabia on Friday, their first meeting since the controversial Copa America semi-final in July.
A 2-0 victory helped Brazil on their way to being crowned champions of South America for the first time in 12 years, and Argentina will be out for revenge in a match that will be full of Premier League talent.
With that in mind, can you name the all-time Premier League top scorers from Brazil and Argentina? You have five minutes.
Who are the Premier League's top scorers from Argentina and Brazil?
|Rank
|Goals scored
|Player
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15