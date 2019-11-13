Steven Pressley: Carlisle United sack manager after 10 months in charge

Steven Pressley made 32 appearances for Scotland as a player

Carlisle United have sacked manager Steven Pressley after 10 months in charge of the League Two club.

The Cumbrians are 19th in the fourth tier, but have won two of their past three games in all competitions.

The 46-year-old leaves after Tuesday's 3-1 Leasing.com Trophy loss at Morecambe, having beaten non-league Dulwich Hamlet in the FA Cup on Friday and Macclesfield Town the week before.

The club's remaining coaches will take charge the first team temporarily.

"Steven has given his all and has worked tirelessly since the day he joined us," chairman Andrew Jenkins said in a statement.

"We understand the challenges and have supported him throughout, but we haven't seen the evidence of progress we expected or needed to see.

"This is not something we can allow to continue, so sadly it is time to change, move on and look forward."

The former Coventry City, Fleetwood Town and Falkirk boss succeeded John Sheridan when he left to become Chesterfield manager with the side sixth in League Two, three points off the automatic promotion places.

Carlisle finished the season in 11th place, three points away from the play-off spots, as they won just four league games between February and the end of the season.

Pressley rebuilt the squad over the summer as 14 players left, while he made 10 new signings and brought in five loan players.

But the new-look squad has struggled this in 2019-20, losing 12 of their 23 matches in all competitions and registering just five wins in the league.

Pressley's side have won just one league game since the end of September.