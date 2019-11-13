Jersey Bulls beat Hanworth Villa 3-2 for Premier Cup victory
Jersey Bulls continued their perfect start to the season as they won 3-2 at Hanworth Villa in the Combined Counties Premier Cup for a 16th-straight win.
Goals from Daryl Wilson, Kieran Lester and Ruben Mendes saw Gary Freeman's men take a 3-0 lead before the hosts - who play in the division above the islanders - scored two late goals.
The win sees Jersey Bulls into the last 16 of the Premier Cup.
The Jersey side have won all their games since being formed this summer.