Jersey Bulls beat Hanworth Villa 3-2 for Premier Cup victory

Jersey Bulls play their home games at St Helier's Springfield Stadium

Jersey Bulls continued their perfect start to the season as they won 3-2 at Hanworth Villa in the Combined Counties Premier Cup for a 16th-straight win.

Goals from Daryl Wilson, Kieran Lester and Ruben Mendes saw Gary Freeman's men take a 3-0 lead before the hosts - who play in the division above the islanders - scored two late goals.

The win sees Jersey Bulls into the last 16 of the Premier Cup.

The Jersey side have won all their games since being formed this summer.