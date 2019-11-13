Jersey Bulls beat Hanworth Villa 3-2 for Premier Cup victory

By Daniel Andrade

BBC Sport

Jersey Bulls
Jersey Bulls play their home games at St Helier's Springfield Stadium

Jersey Bulls continued their perfect start to the season as they won 3-2 at Hanworth Villa in the Combined Counties Premier Cup for a 16th-straight win.

Goals from Daryl Wilson, Kieran Lester and Ruben Mendes saw Gary Freeman's men take a 3-0 lead before the hosts - who play in the division above the islanders - scored two late goals.

The win sees Jersey Bulls into the last 16 of the Premier Cup.

The Jersey side have won all their games since being formed this summer.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you