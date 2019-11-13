Cyprus v Scotland: Mikey Devlin believes in Scott McKenna partnership

Mikey Devlin, left, and Scott McKenna are first-team mainstays for Aberdeen

Euro 2020 qualifying: Cyprus v Scotland Venue: GSP Stadium, Nicosia Date: Saturday, 16 November Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website & app.

Mikey Devlin hopes his "familiarity" with Scott McKenna can help the Aberdeen pair establish themselves as Scotland's first-choice centre-backs.

The club-mates are set to team up in Steve Clarke's side for the first time against Cyprus on Saturday.

Devlin benefitted from call-offs to win his first two caps last month and McKenna, who last played for Scotland in June, is back from injury.

"We're excited about that opportunity to play together," Devlin, 26, said.

"We room together, we're close, we spend a lot of time together. Hopefully we can use the fact we know each other well to complement each other and give a good foundation to the team.

"There's a familiarity there with a partnership that has grown since the start of last season. We are confident we can get the job done."

Scotland, who have a March play-off secured via the Nations League, finish their Euro 2020 qualifying group away to Cyprus on Saturday and at home to Kazakhstan three days later.

The Scots' automatic qualification hopes are over, and Clarke's squad has been hit with several withdrawals, but Devlin is adamant there is plenty at stake in the dead-rubber double-header.

"It's been an indifferent campaign, there's no getting away from that, but we are in as good a position as we've been in for years," he said.

"Yeah, okay, there's been a couple of call-offs, but there's nothing we can do about genuine injuries.

"This generation of players are desperate to do everything they can to get to the Euros, and these two games can be pivotal in building momentum for the play-offs.

"It's an exciting opportunity for a group of boys to put in a performance that gets everybody back on-side and feeling good about ourselves again."