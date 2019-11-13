Euro 2021 Qualifiers: Scoring is a 'little hurdle' for Northern Ireland- Hutton

Media playback is not supported on this device Northern Ireland still chasing first win after draw with Wales

Defender Ashley Hutton says that Northern Ireland feel "a wee bit deflated" after a goalless draw against Wales in Euro 2021 qualifying.

Northern Ireland sit fourth in Group C and are winless after four games in their campaign.

However Kenny Shiels' side still have a chance of reaching the finals if they win their remaining four fixtures against Belarus and the Faroe Islands.

"We have to get over that last little hurdle of scoring a goal," said Hutton.

"I think everyone is a bit disappointed. We had the belief that we were going to win this game," said Hutton.

"The girls are a wee bit deflated, but we are still in with a chance and we have to go again.

"We'll go on as a group and work hard over the next couple of months and there's nothing stopping us from qualifying out of this group.

"We believe in ourselves and we believe in the management behind us."

Former Linfield midfielder Megan Bell was just one teenager in a youthful Northern Ireland team at Seaview

While Northern Ireland suffered two heavy defeats against group favourites Norway, who Wales still have to play twice, Hutton feels that her side still have what it takes to make the finals in England.

"We're disappointed with the Norway game, they are world class, so we have to work harder to compete with those nations," added the Linfield defender.

"We see ourselves in and around the same level as Wales, so it is important that we catch up with them and go up the co-efficient.

"It's between ourselves and Wales, and we know that we have the youth coming in behind us, so it's important that we work hard collectively to get the results in the last four games.

"We have to go against Belarus and make sure that we do get over that hurdle."

Hutton was presented with a golden cap before the game at Seaview for making her 100th NI appearance, in which she scored a dramatic late equaliser in the return fixture in Wales.

"I'm obviously delighted to be reaching 100 caps. I'm on 102 now, but it's just important that I stay in and around the squad and keep getting myself," added the 32-year-old.

"We had a great crowd out with us tonight and I think the attendance is getting better and better in every game.

"Hopefully that will help us grow and develop in Northern Ireland, which can then encourage young girls to come out and play and then we'll get better as a nation."