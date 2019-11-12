Leasing.com Trophy: Walsall hit six to progress as Colchester win derby with Ipswich

Josh Gordon's hat-trick helped Walsall to a morale-boosting thumping win

Walsall qualified for the Leasing.com Trophy second round with a thumping 6-0 Group D South win over League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers.

Rovers had made several changes including three academy players, but the Saddlers were ruthless as striker Josh Gordon scored a hat-trick.

Ipswich Town took 2,871 fans to the 1-0 South Group derby defeat at Colchester, although both teams progressed.

Equally impressive was Ryan Clampin's winner - a spectacular half-way chip.

Gillingham's 2-0 win over the Tottenham under-21s was academic.

Peterborough United won another derby in this competition, beating Cambridge United 2-1 to top the South Group H.

Port Vale maintained their 100% record in North Group B to progress, as Ashington-born Mark Cullen's goals helped them to a 2-1 win against Newcastle United's development squad.

Oxford, fielding their youngest captain in 17-year-old Nico Jones, joined Portsmouth in the knock-out stages from South Group B, thanks to a 4-1 win against 10-man Crawley, who had George Francomb sent off.

Sunderland had Luke O'Nien's sent-off as they slumped to a 3-0 defeat by Scunthorpe, who go through at the expense of the Black Cats in North Group A.

Salford won 2-0 at Tranmere to top the North Group C, although Aston Villa's under-21s lost both games so it is the EFL clubs that move into the knock-out stages.

Kieran Agard and Giles Phillips were both sent off late on as MK Dons lost 2-1 against Wycombe thanks to Josh Parker's late winner, but move into the next round top of South Group G.

Mansfield Town pinched the second qualifying spot in North Group E as they leapfrogged Crewe Alexandra with a 2-1 win at Burton Albion.

Newport's remarkable 7-4 win at Cheltenham has squeezed them above West Ham under-21s, who play South Group E leaders Exeter.

Defeat for the Hammers youngsters would see County progress.

The group stage is completed tomorrow, while the draw for the competition takes place at 14:00 GMT on Saturday, 16 November.