Sterling-Gomez clash: England squad 'like family' - Gareth Southgate

Media playback is not supported on this device Raheem Sterling & Joe Gomez take part in England training

England manager Gareth Southgate has compared his squad to "a family" in the aftermath of Raheem Sterling's confrontation with Joe Gomez, saying arguments are inevitable.

"I love all of my players. We are like a family. The important thing is for a family to communicate and work through problems," said Southgate.

"I don't expect as a manager to not have to deal with issues."

Sterling admitted "emotions got the better of me" during the incident.

The Manchester City forward, who was involved in an altercation with Liverpool's Gomez in his side's 3-1 Premier League defeat on Sunday, has been dropped for England's Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro on Thursday.

More to follow.