English football's moment of the decade: You decide

As 2019 comes to a close, BBC Sport has gone through the archive from the last 10 years to find a moment of the decade in English football.

Four clubs have won the Premier League, England men's and women's teams have enjoyed what was considered as World Cup success and there have been plenty of memorable moments along the way.

But what's made the list? BBC Sport journalists - including chief football writer Phil McNulty, Radio 5 live's football reporter Ian Dennis and Match of the Day commentator Guy Mowbray - have created a shortlist of 10 moments. So have a read through and pick your moment of the decade at the bottom of the page.

1. Rooney's overhead kick v Man City (2011)

Wayne Rooney's overhead kick against Manchester City in 2011 won the Premier League Goal of the 20 Seasons award in 2012

Scoring an overhead kick against anyone is the stuff of dreams.

So imagine the feeling if you do it against your local rivals when game is deadlocked at 1-1 with just over 10 minutes to go.

It is little wonder Wayne Rooney has since described the February 2011 strike as his "most important Manchester United goal".

2. Man Utd 1-6 Man City - why always me? (2011)

Mario Balotelli revealed this T-shirt after giving Manchester City the lead

Ah, Mario Balotelli. What a character he was.

Over 24 hours before the Manchester derby at Old Trafford in October 2011, the news broke that the Italian striker had been setting off fireworks in his bathroom. Completely normal, right?

After giving Manchester City the lead, Balotelli revealed a T-shirt bearing the phrase: "Why always me?" Roberto Mancini's side, who went on to win the title that season, then capitalised on Jonny Evans' red card to run in five second-half goals and condemn United to their heaviest Premier League defeat.

Why always you, Mario? Why always you?

3. Agueroooooo! (2012)

Sergio Aguero's stoppage-time winner against QPR was his 23rd goal of the season

It is one of those moments where everyone remembers where they were when it happened.

Mancini's Manchester City team side had been fantastic throughout the campaign but goals from Djibril Cisse and Jamie Mackie saw them 2-1 down at home to QPR on the final day of the 2011-12 season, needing all three points to seal their first Premier League title.

The visitors then had Joey Barton sent off for kicking out at Sergio Aguero. The rest I'm sure you know...

After Edin Dzeko had headed City level in the second of five minutes of stoppage time, up stepped Aguero to send Etihad Stadium wild and break the hearts of local rivals Manchester United, who thought their victory at Sunderland had won them the title.

4. Suarez's bite (2013)

Luis Suarez was given a 10-game ban for the bite on Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic

Luis Suarez is a hard man to keep off the back pages.

Often it was for his sensational match-winning performances on the pitch - but controversy seemed to follow the Uruguayan around.

After being given an eight-game ban for racially abusing Patrice Evra in 2011, the striker managed to generate more headlines by biting Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic during a Premier League game at Anfield in April 2013.

Unsurprisingly a 10-match ban followed, but it was one of those moments when everyone texts their mates asking: "Have you seen this?"

5. Fergie's emotional farewell (2013)

The greatest manager of all time?

Sir Alex Ferguson's last game as Manchester United manager at Old Trafford ended with an emotional farewell speech - and there was hardly a dry eye in the house.

During his 26-year tenure at Old Trafford, the Scot won 38 trophies.

And it was only right he signed off with another Premier League winners' medal, as United lifted the trophy after that final home match against Swansea in May 2013 - a game fittingly won by a Rio Ferdinand goal in 'Fergie time'.

6. Gerrard's slip (2014)

Steven Gerrard's slip came at a crucial moment as Liverpool chased their first league title since 1990

You've got to feel for Steven Gerrard, haven't you?

He is one of the greatest Premier League players but his slip against Chelsea was seen by many as pivotal in preventing Liverpool from winning their first domestic title since 1990 in the 2013-14 season.

With the Reds on an 11-game winning run and top of the table, Gerrard slipped attempting to control a pass, allowing Demba Ba to run through and slot past Simon Mignolet in front of the Kop.

Willian scored a second late on as control of the Premier League title race fell out of the hands of Brendan Rodgers' side. Manchester City never looked back.

Perhaps the most ironic thing about the whole incident was Gerrard's impassioned "we don't let this slip" speech after the previous home match against City.

7. Lionesses finishing third at the World Cup (2015)

Lucy Bronze's looping header helped England beat Canada 2-1 in the quarter-finals

When England beat Germany for the first time in 31 years to finish third at the 2015 Women's World Cup, the celebrations left no-one in any doubt about the significance of the achievement.

Women's football has been on the rise this decade - just in the past three months 77,000 people watched the Lionesses' friendly against Germany at Wembley and a crowd of 30,000 saw the Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Manchester United.

Many believe England getting to the Women's World Cup semi-finals for the first time in 2015 has played a significant role.

8. Leicester City's coronation (2016)

Leicester only lost three league games during their title-winning season

The greatest story in the history of football? At odds of 5,000-1, it is certainly up there.

Leicester City celebrated their coronation as Premier League champions - the first top-flight title of their 132-year history - in spectacular and emotional style on 7 May 2016.

The league was actually won a few days earlier when Tottenham failed to beat Chelsea, but few will forget the Foxes' triumphant homecoming.

A spine-tingling rendition of Nessun Dorma by Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli, a tear-jerking speech from manager Claudio Ranieri and a euphoric - if almost unbelieving - home crowd made it a stunning season finale.

9. England beating Colombia on penalties to reach World Cup quarter-final (2018)

Media playback is not supported on this device World Cup 2018: England's historic penalty shootout win against Colombia in full

Ah, England and penalty shootouts.

When referee Mark Geiger blew his whistle for the end of extra time, every Three Lions fan must have started thinking about having to take the flags down from their windows.

But how wrong they were.

Thanks to Jordan Pickford's strong left hand and Eric Dier's right foot, England won their first World Cup shootout at the fourth time of asking to set up a quarter-final against Sweden.

10. Liverpool's Champions League comeback against Barcelona (2019)

Divock Origi turned in Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner to complete Liverpool's comeback

Another famous night under the Anfield lights.

After a 3-0 defeat in the semi-final first leg in Barcelona, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp questioned whether his side could play much better.

Fast forward six days, and two goals apiece from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum saw the Reds stun the Spanish giants and reach their ninth European Cup final.

Origi then netted late against Tottenham Hotspur in the final in Madrid, sealing a 2-0 victory and the club's sixth European crown.